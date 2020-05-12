|
|
Ralph B. Keller
Beaver
It is with great sorrow that we share the passing of Ralph B. Keller on Sunday, May 10, 2020, at the age of 72, following a courageous battle with cancer.
He was born January 12, 1948, in Pittsburgh. After graduating from North Hills High School in 1966, he spent four years in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He married his high school sweetheart, Mary Ann McKenzie in 1969, and they shared 50 years of a blessed marriage. He retired from Duquesne Light, working the majority of years at the Beaver Valley Power Station. Ralph enjoyed fishing, reading, and going to camp. Always willing to help anyone when needed, he was a loving and caring husband, father, brother, and Pappy. He will be missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann, Beaver; a daughter, Sharon (Kevin Daugherty) Tanner, Brighton Twp.; son, Sean (Christine Mehring) Keller, Chicago; grandchildren, Jarrod and Blake Tanner, and Leo and Elza Mehring-Keller and a sister, Patricia Keller, North Hills; along with many relatives and dear friends.
Ralph was preceded in death by his parents, Delmar and Helen Keller; stepmother, Dorothy and a sister, Delene Huch.
In light of current events, all services will be private. Professional arrangements have been entrusted to the NOLL FUNERAL HOME INC., 333 Third St., Beaver. Online condolences may be shared by nollfuneral.com.
Memorial contributions in Ralph's name, may be made to the Beaver Area Memorial Library, 100 College Ave., Beaver, PA 15009.
The family would like to express their appreciation for all the prayers, kind thoughts, and support from all our relatives and dear friends. Special thanks to Ralph's nursing angels, Leslie and Kim.
Published in The Beaver County Times on May 12, 2020