Ralph C. Wolfe
Ralph C. Wolfe

Hopewell Township

Ralph C. Wolfe, 83, of Hopewell Twp., passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020, in his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Born November 26, 1936, in Clearfield, Pa., he was a son of the late Paul and Mabel (Kephart) Wolfe.

Mr. Wolfe retired from Pittsburgh Forging and subsequently was employed at McDonald's in Hopewell Twp.

He was a member of Mt. Carmel Church, where he taught youth church and served as a deacon in the past, and was a U.S. Army veteran.

Ralph was certified as an HVAC technician. He loved woodworking and made toys and cradles for all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was a beloved husband, father, and Pa-Pa who will be greatly missed by all.

Surviving are his wife of 60 years, Patricia (Reynolds) Wolfe; his children, Cheri, Tim, Lori, Wendy, Jon and Kathleen; his grandchildren, Andrea, Sara, Amanda, Beth, Lisa, David, Andrew, Jessica, Hannah, John, Mark, and Aimee; twenty great-grandchildren; and his siblings, Richard (Leila) Wolfe, and Paul (Andrea) Wolfe.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Margaret D'Atri and Mary King.

Honoring his wishes, all services will be private.

TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2205 McMinn St., Aliquippa, www.tatalovichfuneralhome.com, is handling arrangements.





Published in The Beaver County Times on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wayne N. Tatalovich Funeral Home
2205 McMinn St
Aliquippa, PA 15001
724-378-7550
