RALPH D. VOSKUHL Sr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share RALPH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ralph D. Voskuhl

New Brighton

Ralph D. Voskuhl, 83, of New Brighton, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020, in Good Samaritan Hospice, Beaver.

Born October 6, 1936, in Center Township, he was the son of the late Leroy and Laura (Stawski) Voskuhl. Ralph was retired from LTV Steel. He worked as a delivery driver for Pete's Hometown Apothecary and as a starter at Blackhawk Golf Course. He coached New Brighton Little League, American Legion Baseball, and St. Joseph Basketball. Ralph loved to golf and was a devoted grandfather. He was a member of Holy Family Parish, New Brighton.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Ralph Voskuhl, Jr. and a brother, Francis Timothy Voskuhl.

Surviving are his wife of 59 years, Dolores (Crawford) Voskuhl; three sons, Thomas (Mary) Voskuhl, Ft. Myers, Fla., Leroy (Bobbi) Voskuhl, Ft. Myers, Fla. and Timothy Voskuhl, New Brighton; a daughter, Victoria Hostutler, New Brighton; five grandchildren, Mindy, Ashley, David and Gregory Voskuhl and Justin (Britney) Voskuhl, and two great grandchildren, Dash and Haddie.

Friends and family are welcome to attend a Mass of Christian burial on Friday at 10 a.m. at Holy Family Parish, New Brighton with Fr. Bob Miller officiating.

Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, New Brighton.

Arrangements by J&J SPRATT FUNERAL HOME, 1612 Third Ave., New Brighton, www.jjsprattfh.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J&J Spratt Funeral Home
1612 Third Ave
New Brighton, PA 15066
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved