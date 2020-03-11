Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lutton Chippewa Funeral Home Ltd
117 Blackhawk Rd
Beaver Falls, PA 15010
(724) 846-4500

Ralph E. Maderia

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ralph E. Maderia Obituary
Ralph E. Maderia

Vanport

Ralph E. Maderia, 73, of Vanport, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020, in his residence.

Born July 4, 1946, in Beaver, he was the son of the late William O. and Cecilia (Smith) Maderia. John was a Vietnam veteran serving in the U.S. Navy.

He is survived by his three sons, Gary (Lisa) Maderia, Chris Maderia (Theresa Eder) and Dan Maderia; two granddaughters, Abigail E. and Carrie E. Maderia; and one brother, Fran (Karen) Maderia.

Friends will be received on Thursday, 2 to 4 p.m. only in the GABAUER-LUTTON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 117 Blackhawk Road, Chippewa Twp., www.gabauerfamilyfuneralhomes.com .

Private interment will be at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies in Bridgeville, Pa., where he will receive full military honors.


logo

logo

Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ralph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -