Ralph E. Roupe (The Duck)
New Brighton
Ralph E. Roupe (The Duck), 57, of New Brighton, died unexpectedly Monday, February 24, 2020, in his residence.
He was born March 9, 1962, in Rochester, the son of the late James G. and Elsie M. (Boyer) Roupe.
Ralph is survived by his son, David G. (Jackie Balser) Roupe; three daughters, Janet, Tamra and Dezirae Roupe; three grandchildren, Alex, Andrew and Blake Sampson; a sister, Janet Sims; and a host of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Donald E. Sampson and a brother, James Roupe.
Friends will be received Thursday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the GABAUER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1133 Penn Ave., New Brighton, www.gabauerfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where a funeral service will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. Bishop Kenneth Crumb Sr. will officiate.
Interment will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 4, 2020