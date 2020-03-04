|
|
Ralph Jennings Bohon
New Brighton
Ralph Bohon, 72, of New Brighton, when faced with the options of voting for Trump or another darn Democrat in the upcoming election, decided to pass into eternal life.
Ralph was born in the hills of West Virginia, and was the oldest child of the late Clarence and Vivian (Liller) Bohon.
Ralph is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Robin (McCanna) Bohon, and his grandest accomplishments, daughters, Rebecca (Scott) Cerilli and Richele (William) Schrum; four grandchildren, who could do no wrong and whom he never told no, Domenick, Alaina, Sadie and AJ.
Ralph was a Vietnam Era Veteran serving in the U.S. Army. He was also a past member of the Beaver County Special Unit, and past commander of the New Brighton Legion. He was a member of the Concord United Methodist Church, Beaver Falls. Ralph enjoyed quad riding, camping, fishing, and putzing around the house. Ralph was the quiet observer of few words at picnics, parties and gatherings of family and friends.
He will be sorely missed by Joy Leech, Kathy (Louis) Hickman, Vicki Parada, Mark McCanna, Joe (LeeAnn) McCanna, special nephew and niece; Jeff (Janet) McCanna, Eleanor McCanna, Bev McCanna, Kathy McCanna, Jane (Paul) Smith, Ruth Anne (Dave) Schroeder, Rita (Bruce) Megill, Susie (Fred) Porebski, Janet Bohon, many cousins, friends, and a crap ton of nieces and nephews.
Ralph is preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Vivian Bohon; mother-in-law, Alene; brothers, Jim and Chriss; brothers-in-law, Ab, Mike, Dick and Bill, and his faithful dog, OD.
Friends will be received Thursday from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the J&J SPRATT FUNERAL HOME, 1612 Third Ave., New Brighton, www.jjsprattfh.com. Ralph will lie in state Friday from 10 a.m. until time of final celebration and parting at 11 a.m. in the Concord United Methodist Church, 285 Concord Church Road, Beaver Falls, Pa.
Interment will follow in the Concord Cemetery
Beaver County Special Unit will meet Friday at Concord United Methodist Church at 11:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made in Ralph's honor to the Beaver County Special Unit, % American Legion, Post 580, 600 Pennsylvania Ave, Monaca, Pa 15061.
Ralph's family would like to thank Dr. Woodske and staff, Butler VA and the doctors and nurses of Good Samaritan Hospice for the endearing and endless care and support with his stubborn ways.
