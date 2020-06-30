RALPH LEE BABLE
Ralph Lee Bable

Freedom

Ralph Lee Bable, 66, of Freedom, passed away June 28, 2020, in Good Samaritan Hospice, Beaver Campus.

He was born August 1, 1953, in Washington, PA., son of the late Ralph J. and Margaret Bruce Bable. He was a retired employee of the Hussey Copper Company of Leetsdale, and a retiree of LTV Steel of Aliquippa. He was a member of St. Elijah Serbian Orthodox Church, Aliquippa; a member and fire police of the Freedom Volunteer Fire Department; a former Assistant Chief of the Pine Run Volunteer Fire Department and a former member and Lieutenant with the Big Knob Fire Department. He was also a member of the Freedom Serbian Club.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Deborah L. (Bostanic) Bable; two sons and daughters-in-law, Bryan B. and Amanda Bable, Rochester and Ryan M. Bable and Kimberly Pontis, Freedom; five grandchildren, Lydia, Sydney, Alayshja, Patrick and Mason; one brother, Larry D. Bable, Brilliant Ohio; his mother-in-law, Teresa Bostanic, Rochester; three nephews and one niece, John Jordan, Anthony Bable, Jamie Jordan, and Ashley Welch.

Friends will be received Tuesday from 3 to 6 p.m. in the WILLIAM MURPHY FUNERAL HOME INC., 349 Adams St., Rochester, where a service will follow at 6:15 p.m., officiated by Rev. Angela Smith of Redeemer Evangelical Lutheran Church of Monaca.

Family wishes memorial contributions be made to the Freedom Fire Department, 901 3rd Avenue, Freedom, PA 15042, or Conneaut Lake Park, 12382 Center Street, Conneaut Lake, Pa 16316.





Published in The Beaver County Times on Jun. 30, 2020.
