Ralph R. LiseFormerly of South HeightsRalph R. Lise, 93, of Vincentian Home in North Hills, formerly of South Heights, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020.Born October 30, 1927, in West Aliquippa, he was the son of the late Andrew and Mary (Palazzi) Lise.Ralph was a member of St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church in Wireton and retired from LTV Steel and Aliquippa Hospital. He also served in the U.S. Navy.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 65 years, Norma J. Lise; his son-in-law, William Kirkwood; brothers William (Helen) Lise and James Lise; sisters, Flora (Anthony) Ludwico, Ann (Ralph) Rubino and Josephine (Joseph) George and brother-in-law, George "Skip" Hulick.Surviving are his daughters, Charlotte Kirkwood, Jeanne (John) Hudson, Terri (Mark) Ulinski, and Mary Ann (Dominic) Cersosimo; his cherished grandchildren, Justin (Jeanette) Hudson, Renee Jozwiak, Melissa Varkonda, Michael (Jessica) Ulinski, Eric (Angela) Cersosimo, and Sydney Cersosimo; his loving great-grandchildren Nathan and Kyle Hudson, Hannah, Julia, Zachary Jozwiak, Asiah Parker and Logan and Emberly Varkonda.; his sisters, Betty Hulick and Philomena (Roger) Mantle and many loving nieces and nephews.At the family's request, services will be private. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Saturday, November 28, 2020, at St. Catherine Siena Catholic Church, Wireton.Interment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Moon Twp.The family would like to send a Special Thank You to all the staff at Vincentian Home for all the care, support, and help Ralph received while in residence.Arrangements by TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2205 McMinn St., Aliquippa, www.tatalovichfuneralhome.com.