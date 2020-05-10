Home

Darroch Funeral Home
2640 Mill Street
Aliquippa, PA 15001
(724) 375-5571
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Ralph W. Yost


1923 - 2020
Center Township

Ralph W. Yost, 97, of Center Twp., passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020.

He was born on January 2, 1923, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Fredrick J. and Grace E. (Greenwald) Yost. Ralph was a member of the First Baptist Church of Aliquippa, the Winsome Class of the church, C.I.O. Local 1211, and Odd Fellows. He retired from J & L Steel Corporation where he worked as a millwright in the tin plate department. He also served in the U.S. Army in World War II. Ralph did wonderful stained glass work and he also enjoyed making wooden trains, trucks, and other children's toys and other items.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Pauline M. Yost.

He is survived by his wife, Susan (Pehon) Yost; a daughter, Patricia Schmuck and her husband William; two grandchildren, William Gustave and his wife Lori, and Brendan Schmuck and his wife Melissa; four great-grandchildren, Ethan and Liam Gustave, and Nicholas and Leah Schmuck; three stepchildren, Dr. Mittie Dragosljvich and his wife Carole, Steven Dragosljvich and his wife Christine, and Mary Geocaris and her husband Chuck; and four step-grandchildren, Steve Dragosljvich and his wife Aaron, Paul Dragosljvich, Adam Dragosljvich and his wife Hitara, and Demetrius Geocaris.

The family would like to thank the staff of Good Samaritan Hospice and the VA Staff of caregivers for their compassionate care. They would also like to express thanks and deep appreciation to their friends and neighbors on Baker Drive.

Due to health concerns regarding COVID-19, the family is having a private service with burial at Allegheny County Memorial Park.

Arrangements have been entrusted to DARROCH CREMATION AND FUNERAL TRIBUTES INC., 2640 Mill St., Aliquippa, www.darrochfuneralhome.com.


logo

Published in The Beaver County Times on May 10, 2020
