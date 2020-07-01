RALSTON H. "ROSS" SHIVELY
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share RALSTON's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ralston H. 'Ross' Shively

Freedom

Ralston H. 'Ross' Shively, 94, of Freedom, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 27, 2020.

Born December 23, 1925, in Monaca, he was one of eight children born to the late Ralston O. and Martha (Fitzau) Shively.

As a young man, Ross served in the U. S. Navy during the latter part of World War II. He then gained employment with the former Spang Chalfont Seamless Tube Company (now known as Armco Steel) in Ambridge from where he later retired. Two of Ross' greatest passions were hunting and fishing, particularly at Lake Pymatuning. His love of hunting and fishing were passed down to his son, Tom as well. Each year, Ross raised a bountiful vegetable garden. which he gifted its produce to both friends and neighbors. He was a long time member of the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, New Sewickley Township and remembered as a wonderful dad, grandfather and great grandfather.

Ross was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 65 years, June E. Metzger Shively on February 8, 2015, and was the last of his siblings.

He leaves three children, Diane (Bob) Funkhouser, Thomas (Cheri) Shively and Joyce (Chuck) Griffith; seven grandchildren, Rachel (Greg) Nola, Aaron (Kristi) Funkhouser, Beth (Frank) Trputec, Adam (Siobhan) Funkhouser, Mark (Jen) Funkhouser, Jessica (Tom) Nelson and Ben Funkhouser; twenty great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

A family viewing and funeral service will be held at the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 60 Rochester Road, Freedom with his pastor, the Reverend Robert Wacker, officiating. Interment will follow in Sylvania Hills Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested memorial contributions be made to Ross' memory to either the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church or the American Cancer Society.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca (724-728-4000).

To share online condolences, get directions or other information, please visit www.simpsonfuneralhome.com.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Simpson Funeral & Cremation Svcs
1119 Washington Ave.
Monaca, PA 15061
7247284000
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved