Randy L. Gould, age 60, of Ambridge, passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020. Beloved husband of 38 years to Debra K. Gould; son of the late Herold and Erma Gould; and brother of Jerry Gould, Rick Gould, Lois Gould, Cathy Gould and the late Leona Gould.

No visitation. A celebration of life will be held at a later time.

Arrangements entrusted to KASPER-HAHN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 547 Eighth Street, Ambridge, (724-266-2549).


Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 23, 2020
