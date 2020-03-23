|
Randy L. Gould
Ambridge
Randy L. Gould, age 60, of Ambridge, passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020. Beloved husband of 38 years to Debra K. Gould; son of the late Herold and Erma Gould; and brother of Jerry Gould, Rick Gould, Lois Gould, Cathy Gould and the late Leona Gould.
No visitation. A celebration of life will be held at a later time.
Arrangements entrusted to KASPER-HAHN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 547 Eighth Street, Ambridge, (724-266-2549).
Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 23, 2020