RANDY L. JOHNSON

RANDY L. JOHNSON Obituary
Randy L.

Johnson

Beaver Falls

Randy L. Johnson, 60, of Beaver Falls, died April 1, 2020, at his residence.

Born September 9, 1959, in Beaver Falls, he was the son of the late Jack L. and Beverly R. Kimmel Johnson. Randy was a retired machine operator for Traco.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Robert J. Johnson.

He is survived by his daughter, Misty Johnson, Beaver Falls; son, Kyle Johnson, Beaver Falls; grandchildren, Mia Herron, Christian Kowalski and Colin Kowalski all of Beaver Falls; brothers, Jack L. (Pamala Fitzgerald) Jr., Beaver Falls and Lester E. (Nancy) Johnson, Ellwood City and sisters, Debra R. (Roger McCloud) Mendenhall, Beaver Falls and Wendy S. Johnson, Ellwood City.

Due to the current pandemic, the family will hold a celebration of life service at a later date to be announced.

SPRATT FUNERAL HOME, 1901 Seventh Ave., BEAVER FALLS, William T. Spratt, Funeral Director, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Apr. 5, 2020
