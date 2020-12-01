Raymond
Andrew Morgan
Ohioville
Raymond Andrew Morgan, 77, of Ohioville, passed away November 27, 2020, at Heritage Valley Beaver from complications of endocarditis.
Born September 13, 1943, in West Newton, Pa., he was a son of the late Andrew and Dorothy Morgan and had retired as a laborer with Local # 1058. Ray had also worked with the Brighton Twp. Road Department and was a welder. He was well known for his love of raising exotic birds and animals, having done this for over 40 years.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Edna "Ruth" Bevington Morgan; a son, Dr. Sam Morgan and his girlfriend, Dr. Sandra K. Rodkey, both veterinarians in Kittanning, Pa.; two sisters, Dorothy E. Morgan, St. Clairsville, Ohio and Peggy Tiernan, Uniontown, Pa. and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death besides his parents were a son, Raymond A. Morgan, Jr.; a brother, Paul "Sonny" Dienstbier and a sister, Betty Jane Wilson.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, and as per Ray's wishes, all services will be private. Arrangements are being conducted by the NOLL FUNERAL HOME INC., 333 Third St., Beaver. Online condolences may be shared at nollfuneral.com
Memorial contributions may be made if desired in Ray's name to The Salvation Army, 378 Jefferson St., Rochester, PA 15074.