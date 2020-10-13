RaymondCarmen LeggeAmbridgeRaymond Carmen Legge, 89, of Ambridge, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 10, 2020, in his home.Raymond was born on July 4, 1931, in Aliquippa, Pa., to the late Patsy and Ruth Legge.He was preceded in death by his brother and sister-in-law, Elio and Rose Legge, Center Twp., Pa.; brother, David Legge, Ambridge and brother-in-law, Eugene Casello, Ambridge.Raymond was a graduate of Aliquippa High School. He very proudly served his country for eight years during the Korean War in the United States Air Force, and Air Force Reserves. He was a former employee of the Jones & Laughlin Steel Company for nearly forty years. Raymond was also a member of the Coraopolis and Five Points Beagle Clubs for many years. His passion in life was to own, raise and train beagle dogs for field trial competition where he trained many award winning beagles. He also loved to hunt and fish with close friends.Raymond was a special person with a unique character and personality, and blessed with many skills and talents. His personality was very straight forward being recognized by family and close friends as one of the most generous and kindest people you could ever know. He was also extremely loyal to family and friends and to the town of Aliquippa which he was so proud to be born and raised. Raymond truly enjoyed music, both singing and playing the trumpet, especially with his brother Elio. His other passion was sports, especially football and his love for Penn State University football. He regularly followed the Nittany Lions year by year knowing each and every player on the roster.Raymond is survived by his sister, Diane Casello, Ambridge; brother, Patsy (Gloria) Legge of Warwick, New York, and many nieces and nephews.Friends and family will be received Thursday, October 15, 2020, from 10:30 until the time of blessing service at 11:30 a.m. at TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2205 McMinn St., Aliquippa, www.tatalovichfuneralhome.com. Due to COVID 19 restrictions visitors are asked to wear a mask and be brief in paying their respects.The Beaver County Special Unit will conduct military honors Thursday at 11:20 a.m. at the funeral home.Interment will be private at Mt. Olivet Cemetery where Raymond will be laid to rest next to his brother, David.The family is grateful for the care and assistance provided by the UPMC Community Health Choices Program and the staff at Serenity Inc., Leetsdale, Pa.