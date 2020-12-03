Raymond E. Braheny



Beaver Falls



Raymond E. Braheny, 84, of Beaver Falls, passed away at his home surrounded by his family on Sunday, November 29, 2020.



Born December 10, 1934, in Beaver Falls, he was the son of the late Edward and Dorothy Crawford Braheny.



In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a son, Scott Braheny and brothers, David, Joe and Jim Lintz and Danny Braheny.



He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Ann Helisek Braheny, two children, Brian and Christine Braheny and a sister, Carol McClain, all of Beaver Falls.



Ray was a graduate of Beaver Falls High School. He was employed by Mayer China, Beaver Falls, Babcock and Wilcox Tubular for 19 years. He worked for the Big Beaver Falls Area School District until he retired.



Ray was a World War II Veteran having served in the U. S. Army, 100 First Air Borne.



Visitation will be held on Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the



SPRATT FUNERAL HOME, 1901 Seventh Ave., BEAVER FALLS. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 1:30 p.m. in St. Monica Parish, Chippewa. Rev. John F. Naugle will officiate. Private interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Chippewa.



