Raymond E. Nice II
Formerly of Chippewa
Raymond E. Nice II, beloved son, brother, uncle and father passed into Heaven on November 4, 2020.
Ray graduated from Blackhawk High School, Class of 1990. He attended Trinity College in Deerfield, Illinois and received his Bachelor of Arts Degree from Clarion University, Clarion, Pa. in 1997.
Ray was employed as a manager for Don Pablo's Restaurant in Fairfax, Virginia until he was permanently disabled by an electric shock accident. Ray was a very talented musician and artist who also loved to capture special life moments on film.
Surviving are his dearly loved sister and friend, Heather, her adorable daughter, Grace who Uncle Ray Ray loved so very much and his parents Ray and Susan Nice, all from Sebastian, Florida. Ray has a daughter, Madeline who he deeply loved, missed, and prayed for every day. She was his most treasured blessing. Ray is also survived by many loving and dear uncles, aunts and cousins who were precious to his heart. They shared many treasured moments together. Family meant so much to him.
Ray had given his heart to God and had committed to serving Him as Lord and Savior in his life. His last several years were devoted to sharing God's Word and reaching others with the Saving Knowledge of Jesus Christ.
Funeral arrangements will be completed by SEAWINDS FUNERAL HOME in Sebastian, Florida.
In honor of Ray's memory, monetary donations can be made to a lifesaving ministry that Ray so deeply believed in supporting - Life Impact International at lifeimpactintl.org
.
Anyone wishing to send the family a message or share a story is asked to visit Ray's memorial page at https://www.seawindsfh.com/obituary/raymond-nice"