Raymond Harold Bazmore
Raymond Harold Bazmore

Formerly of Aliquippa

Raymond Harold Bazmore, formerly of Aliquippa, died November 4, 2020, at home with his family by his side in Detroit, Mich.

Born December 21, 1926, he was a graduate of Aliquippa High School and a U.S. Navy Veteran. He became active in the Civil Rights movement as a member of C.O. R. E., active member of Lions Club International and member of Central United Methodist Church in Detroit, Mich. He retired from Detroit School system in the audio/visual department. He loved to read and listen to his radio. He loved his family and was interested in all their lives.

He leaves to mourn his loss two daughters, Sheila Loften and Desiree Griffin; a dear nephew, Benjamin Bazmore, Jr.; goddaughter, Gloria J. Crawford; and his aunt, Martha Bazemore. He also leaves many loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and friends. His warm smile and dimples will be missed.

Rest in peace until we meet again.

Published in The Beaver County Times on Nov. 15, 2020.
