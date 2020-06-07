Raymond 'Tex' L. Lance
Bethel Park
Raymond "Tex" L. Lance, 92, of Bethel Park, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020, in Whitetail Springs Special Care Center, Whitehall, Pa.
Born November 29, 1927, in Chillicothe, Texas, to the late Luther and Cora (Little) Lance, he was a U.S. Navy veteran serving during World War II and the Korean War. Tex retired from J&L Steel, Homestead, after almost 40 years, and was owner of Lance Electric Co. for many years. He was a member of Baldwin Community Methodist Church, Bethel Lodge 761 F&AM, and Pittsburgh Syria Shriners.
He lived a very full life and was fortunate to have many friends. He often said that if any man had more friends than he could count on one hand he was truly blessed. He was truly blessed.
He golfed until age 91, but in the last year he never counted all his strokes in a quest to golf his age! He dedicated much of his final days to serving Baldwin Community United Methodist Church and its Food Bank, arguing with his children, breakfast with his friends, an occasional Jack Daniels and catering to the lawn at his home in Bethel Park.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Nancy (Magliocchetti) Lance, and eleven siblings.
Tex is survived by his children, David (Mary) Lance, Chippewa Twp., Richard (Michelle) Lance, Spring Hill, Tenn., Mary K. Benkart, South Beaver Twp. and Elizabeth Lance; three grandchildren, Brad Benkart, Morgantown, W.Va., Leann (Josh) Andrews, Seattle, Wash. and Todd Benkart, New Orleans, La.; one great-grandchild, arriving soon; one brother, Larry Keith (Beverly) Lance, Plainview, Texas; a special niece, MaryRose (David) Stahoviak; many nieces, nephews, and special friends.
Due to the COVID-19 concerns, private services were held. He was laid to rest in Jefferson Memorial Park. A Celebration of Life will be announced for a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shriner's Hospital for Children, 1645 W. 8th St., Erie, PA 16505 or Wounded Warrior Project, 600 River Ave., Ste. 400, Pittsburgh, PA 15212.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Jun. 7, 2020.