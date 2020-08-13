1/1
RAYMOND L. YANKO
Raymond L. Yanko

Aliquippa

Raymond L. Yanko, 92, of Aliquippa, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020, in his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Born May 30, 1928, in Aliquippa, he was a son of the late Mike Joseph and Rose Veronica (Barno) Yanko.

Mr. Yanko retired from the tin mill of LTV Steel in Aliquippa with 43 years of service, and was a U.S. Army Veteran. He was a member of St. Titus Catholic Church, Aliquippa; a founding member of the Beaver County Special Unit; Center V.F.W.; Celtic Reds Athletic Club; Monaca American Legion, and Aliquippa Ukrainian Club.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Virginia "Betty" (Maly) Yanko in 1995; a daughter, Janice Yanko Mayes; a grandson, Gary Patrick Napolitan and his brothers and sisters.

Surviving are two sons, Raymond (Debra) Yanko and Brian (Catherine) Yanko; three daughters, Joanne (Harley) McCracken; Karen (Tom) Langton, and Mary Ann (Gary) Napolitan; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; a brother, Albert (Eva) Yanko, and his girlfriend, Mary Ellen Buchanan and many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will meet Friday at St. Titus Catholic Church, 925 Franklin Ave, Aliquippa, Pa. 15001, where a Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m.

Private interment will follow in Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery, Hopewell Twp.

Arrangements by TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2205 McMinn St., Aliquippa, www.tatalovichfuneralhome.

Published in The Beaver County Times on Aug. 13, 2020.
