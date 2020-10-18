1/
Raymond Mazzitti
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Raymond Mazzitti

Aliquippa

Raymond Mazzitti, 74, of Aliquippa, died on Sunday, October 11, 2020.

He was the son of late Carlo and Caroline Mazzitti.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his dear friend, Ed Tanner.

He is survived by his sisters, Veronica Mazzitti of Aliquippa and Sylvia Mazzitti of San Diego, Calif. and a special cousin, Veronica Pavelek of Beaver Falls.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, October 19, 2020 at the KASPER-HAHN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 547 Eighth St., Ambridge, (724-266-2549).

The family would like to thank the pharmacy staff at Rite Aid, Aliquippa for their kindness to Raymond.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kasper-Hahn Funeral & Cremation Services Inc.
547 8TH ST.
Ambridge, PA 15003
7242662549
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kasper-Hahn Funeral & Cremation Services Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved