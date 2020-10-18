Raymond Mazzitti

Raymond MazzittiAliquippaRaymond Mazzitti, 74, of Aliquippa, died on Sunday, October 11, 2020.He was the son of late Carlo and Caroline Mazzitti.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his dear friend, Ed Tanner.He is survived by his sisters, Veronica Mazzitti of Aliquippa and Sylvia Mazzitti of San Diego, Calif. and a special cousin, Veronica Pavelek of Beaver Falls.Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, October 19, 2020 at the KASPER-HAHN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 547 Eighth St., Ambridge, (724-266-2549).The family would like to thank the pharmacy staff at Rite Aid, Aliquippa for their kindness to Raymond.