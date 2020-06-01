Raymond Voegel
Baden
Raymond Voegel, 93, of Baden, died Friday, May 29, 2020, in Rochester Manor.
Born February 16, 1927, in Ambridge, he was a son of the late Charles and Tillie Voegel. He was retired from J&L Steel, a member of the Baden American Legion and was a U.S. Navy World War II veteran.
He is survived by his wife, Stella Teny Voegel; three daughters and a son-in-law, Janice Schmidt, Baden; Candy Knafelc, Philadelphia; and Kristine and Doug Richard, Baden; two grandchildren, Carrie Felinczak and Christopher Knafelc, both of Philadelphia; two great-grandchildren, Zoey Knafelc, Midland and Roarke Richard, Baden; one sister-in-law, Philomena "Foo" Whitehair, Ambridge; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Albert and Naomi Teny, Economy; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Wilbur Voegel and one sister, Doris Anderson.
There will be no viewing. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
BOHN-MATICH FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1099 Maplewood Ave., Ambridge, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Jun. 1, 2020.