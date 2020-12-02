1/
REARDON ANTHONY (RICK) MULROY Sr.
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share REARDON's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Reardon (Rick) Anthony Mulroy Sr.

Formerly of Beaver Falls

Reardon (Rick) Anthony Mulroy Sr. of Ford City, Pa., passed away peacefully Monday, November 30, 2020, with his loving wife, Delores, at his side.

He was born on June 20, 1949, in Beaver Falls, Pa., the son of Reardon D. and Marie J. (Algier) Mulroy.

He was the beloved husband of Delores (Yanoff) Mulroy since 1991.

Rick was a generous man. He has helped his sons, daughters and friends in countless ways. He loved working on his cars and his children will always remember receiving their first car from him. He was a 1973 graduate of Youngstown State University with a Bachelor's Degree in Business.

Rick retired from the Armstrong School District (ASD) in 2008. He served in a variety of roles including Director of Transportation and Maintenance. During his tenure with the ASD he spent many pre-dawn hours awake determining if the winter roads were passable for school buses. Most recently, Rick served on the Board of School Directors until resigning earlier this year.

Nothing meant more to Rick than his family, friends and his garage. Those that knew him best will attest to this. Rick enjoyed tinkering with is vintage cars until the very end.

Rick was preceded in death by his son, Reardon (Ricky) Mulroy Jr.; his mother, Marie J (Algier) Mulroy; his father, Reardon D Mulroy and his brothers, Edward and Jonathan Mulroy.

He is survived by his loving wife, Delores; his daughters, Tobbie Mulroy-Krantz and Molly (Walt) Rainey; his son, Patrick (Karlie) Mulroy; his grandchildren, Emma, Tatum, Elliot and Luke Krantz and Raenaeziah, Markaylah and Braxlynn Rainey; sisters, Nancy Myers and Maureen Larkin, and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at the MANTINI FUNERAL HOME, INC. 701 Sixth Avenue, Ford City, PA 16226, where a prayer service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday at 11 a.m. at Christ Prince of Peace with Father Alan Grote officiating.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Jeff Mantini Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
3
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Jeff Mantini Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
4
Prayer Service
10:30 AM
Jeff Mantini Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
4
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Christ Prince of Peace
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jeff Mantini Funeral Home
701 6Th Ave
Ford City, PA 16226
(724) 763-9151
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jeff Mantini Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
December 2, 2020
We have enjoyed knowing Rick with his wit and sense of humor for close to thirty years. He and Delores were always the perfect friends giving friends and family lots of laughs and always a good time. He will be missed by so many. Rest In Peace Rick. Miss you already
Sharie and Ron Smith
Friend
December 2, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Jane Young
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved