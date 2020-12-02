Reardon (Rick) Anthony Mulroy Sr.



Formerly of Beaver Falls



Reardon (Rick) Anthony Mulroy Sr. of Ford City, Pa., passed away peacefully Monday, November 30, 2020, with his loving wife, Delores, at his side.



He was born on June 20, 1949, in Beaver Falls, Pa., the son of Reardon D. and Marie J. (Algier) Mulroy.



He was the beloved husband of Delores (Yanoff) Mulroy since 1991.



Rick was a generous man. He has helped his sons, daughters and friends in countless ways. He loved working on his cars and his children will always remember receiving their first car from him. He was a 1973 graduate of Youngstown State University with a Bachelor's Degree in Business.



Rick retired from the Armstrong School District (ASD) in 2008. He served in a variety of roles including Director of Transportation and Maintenance. During his tenure with the ASD he spent many pre-dawn hours awake determining if the winter roads were passable for school buses. Most recently, Rick served on the Board of School Directors until resigning earlier this year.



Nothing meant more to Rick than his family, friends and his garage. Those that knew him best will attest to this. Rick enjoyed tinkering with is vintage cars until the very end.



Rick was preceded in death by his son, Reardon (Ricky) Mulroy Jr.; his mother, Marie J (Algier) Mulroy; his father, Reardon D Mulroy and his brothers, Edward and Jonathan Mulroy.



He is survived by his loving wife, Delores; his daughters, Tobbie Mulroy-Krantz and Molly (Walt) Rainey; his son, Patrick (Karlie) Mulroy; his grandchildren, Emma, Tatum, Elliot and Luke Krantz and Raenaeziah, Markaylah and Braxlynn Rainey; sisters, Nancy Myers and Maureen Larkin, and many nieces, nephews, and friends.



Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at the MANTINI FUNERAL HOME, INC. 701 Sixth Avenue, Ford City, PA 16226, where a prayer service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday at 11 a.m. at Christ Prince of Peace with Father Alan Grote officiating.



