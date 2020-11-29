Rebecca J.
Miller
New Sewickley Township
Rebecca J. Miller, 82, of New Sewickley Twp., passed away November 27, 2020, in Elmcroft Nursing Home, Chippewa Twp.
She was born June 21, 1938, in Oakmont, Pa., a daughter of the late John G. and Anna Vinovac Gobrish. She was a retired clerk and mail carrier with the U.S. Postal Service, Freedom, Pa. Rebecca was a member of St. Gregory Roman Catholic Church, Zelienople, Pa., and was a volunteer in genealogy at the Beaver County Courthouse.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul H. Miller, 2008. Also preceded in death by one brother, George Gobrish and one sister, Barbara Spencer.
She is survived by three daughters and two sons-in-law, Lori M. and David Landis, New Sewickley Twp.; Connie L. and Thomas Forney, Canton, Ohio; and Peggy J. Miller and her companion Darryl Hartle, Freedom, Pa.; seven grandchildren, Paul, Dana, and Melissa Forney, Keith and Brad Landis and Ryan and Tyler Zugay; eight great-grandchildren; two brothers and sisters-in-law, John J. and Shirley Gobrish, Hopewell, Pa., and Frank and Jane Gobrish, Poughkeepsie, N.Y.; a sister-in-law, Doris Withers, New Sewickley Twp.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Rebecca's wishes were to be cremated with no visitation. A private memorial service will be held Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 11 a.m. in Burns Cemetery, New Sewickley Twp. DUE TO COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS, ALL ATTENDING MUST WEAR A MASK. Officiating will be the Reverend Doug Myers of the Unionville United Methodist Church.
Arrangements by the WILLIAM MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 349 Adams St., Rochester.
Family wishes memorial contributions be made to charity of choice
.