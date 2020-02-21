Home

POWERED BY

Services
Campbell's Chippewa Funeral Home Inc
2618 Darlington Rd
Beaver Falls, PA 15010
(724) 843-2500
Resources
More Obituaries for REBECCA LUKE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

REBECCA LEA LUKE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
REBECCA LEA LUKE Obituary
Rebecca Lea Luke

South Beaver Township

Rebecca Lea Luke, age 82, of South Beaver Township, passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at Beaver Valley Nursing and Rehab Center.

She was born December 16, 1937, in Negley, Ohio, to the late David G. and Lenore M. (Dyke) Welsh. She was married to the late George Luke for 39 years before his passing. She enjoyed crossword puzzles and reading but her biggest passion was her family. She was a loving and devoted Mother and Grandmother.

She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Kathleen (Brian) Plummer and Diana (James) Tate; grandchildren, Claire (Bud) Nye, Danielle Tate, Kaylee Tate and Kassie Brown; sister and brother-in-law, Bonnie (Bob) Melvin; aunt, Jean Shellenberger and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother and sister-in-law, Bill (Pat) Welsh and sister and brother-in-law, Joanne (Jack) Gishbaugher.

Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Friday, February 21, 2020, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at CAMPBELL'S CHIPPEWA FUNERAL HOME, 2618 Darlington Road, Beaver Falls, PA 15010. A service will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 10 a.m. with Reverend Lee Bittner officiating.

Condolences may be left online at campbellfuneral

homes.com.


logo

Published in The Beaver County Times on Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of REBECCA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -