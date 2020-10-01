1/1
REGINA BROWN
Regina Brown

Freedom

Regina Brown, 89, of Freedom, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at her residence.

Regina was born on February 4, 1931, in South Fork, Pa., daughter of the late Andrew and Clare Keelan Dick. Regina was a Girl Scout and Boy Scout Leader, a cafeteria aid, and a member of Women's Club of America. She really enjoyed weaving afghans and scarves.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert C. Brown; son, Arthur Brown; granddaughter, Nichole Brown; two sisters and one brother.

Regina is survived by two sons, R. Jules Brown and Roger (Jacque) Brown; three daughters, Regina Smego, Roberta (Larry Brutout) Brown, and Rita (Mark) Verdoni; twelve grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Friends will be received Thursday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the CORLESS-MATTER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 1133 Church Street, Ambridge, PA 15003, www.corlessmatterfuneralhome.com, where prayers will be held Friday at 11 a.m.

Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery.

The family would like to give a special thank you to the ladies at Valley Care Ambridge and Good Samaritan Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Regina's name to Valley Care Adult Daycare, 345 Maplewood Ave, Ambridge, PA 15003 or Good Samaritan Hospice, 134 Marwood Rd Cabot, PA 16023.

Published in The Beaver County Times on Oct. 1, 2020.
