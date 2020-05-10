Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bohn - Matich Funeral Home
1099 Maplewood Ave
Ambridge, PA 15003
724-266-2000
Resources
More Obituaries for RICHARD BEIGHEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RICHARD A. BEIGHEY


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RICHARD A. BEIGHEY Obituary
Richard A. Beighey

Hopewell Township

Richard A. Beighey, 74, of Hopewell Twp., died Thursday May 7, 2020, at home.

Born August 22, 1945, in Rochester, he was the son of the late Pierce and Albina "Bene" Triska Beighey. He was a lifelong educator. He taught English at Beaver Falls High School, where he founded the chess club and initiated musical drama as an extracurricular activity. He then joined the faculties at La Roche College and CCAC. While at CCAC, Richard guided the student newspaper, The Voice, into a position of prominence in the College Community. He was a graduate of Geneva College, followed by a Master's Degree from the University of Pittsburgh. He was a member of St. Vladimir Ukrainian Orthodox Church, where he served at various times as parish president and treasurer. He also chaired Nationality Days and the churches 50th Anniversary Celebration.

Surviving are his loving wife of 51 years, Betty Kulchycki Beighey; a daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Larry Marley and twin grandsons, Michael and Joshua Marley, all of Moon Twp.; a brother and sister-in-law, Edward "Jeep" and Janet Beighey, Hopewell Twp.; one sister, Joyce Ann Cranmer, Rochester, N.Y.; a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Mary Ann and James Ramaley, Gettysburg; two nephews, Edward Beighey Jr. and Kenneth Ramaley; a niece, Dr. Patricia Brunner; and a cousin, Janet Zigarell, Baden.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his in-laws,

Michael and Kathleen Kulchycki.

A private family viewing and service was held on Saturday May 9, 2020, at BOHN-MATICH FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1099 Maplewood Ave., Ambridge. Very Rev. Fr. Michael Kochis officiated. Interment followed at Sylvania Hills Memorial Park.

The family would like to thank Vitas Hospice, especially Ashley for their care and compassion.

Contributions can be made to Faith Restoration Food Bank Center Twp.


logo

Published in The Beaver County Times on May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RICHARD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -