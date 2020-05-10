|
|
Richard A. Beighey
Hopewell Township
Richard A. Beighey, 74, of Hopewell Twp., died Thursday May 7, 2020, at home.
Born August 22, 1945, in Rochester, he was the son of the late Pierce and Albina "Bene" Triska Beighey. He was a lifelong educator. He taught English at Beaver Falls High School, where he founded the chess club and initiated musical drama as an extracurricular activity. He then joined the faculties at La Roche College and CCAC. While at CCAC, Richard guided the student newspaper, The Voice, into a position of prominence in the College Community. He was a graduate of Geneva College, followed by a Master's Degree from the University of Pittsburgh. He was a member of St. Vladimir Ukrainian Orthodox Church, where he served at various times as parish president and treasurer. He also chaired Nationality Days and the churches 50th Anniversary Celebration.
Surviving are his loving wife of 51 years, Betty Kulchycki Beighey; a daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Larry Marley and twin grandsons, Michael and Joshua Marley, all of Moon Twp.; a brother and sister-in-law, Edward "Jeep" and Janet Beighey, Hopewell Twp.; one sister, Joyce Ann Cranmer, Rochester, N.Y.; a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Mary Ann and James Ramaley, Gettysburg; two nephews, Edward Beighey Jr. and Kenneth Ramaley; a niece, Dr. Patricia Brunner; and a cousin, Janet Zigarell, Baden.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his in-laws,
Michael and Kathleen Kulchycki.
A private family viewing and service was held on Saturday May 9, 2020, at BOHN-MATICH FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1099 Maplewood Ave., Ambridge. Very Rev. Fr. Michael Kochis officiated. Interment followed at Sylvania Hills Memorial Park.
The family would like to thank Vitas Hospice, especially Ashley for their care and compassion.
Contributions can be made to Faith Restoration Food Bank Center Twp.
Published in The Beaver County Times on May 10, 2020