Richard A. Cafrelli
Ambridge
Richard A. Cafrelli, 63, of Ambridge, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, in his home.
He was born on March 4, 1957, in Sewickley, Pa., to the late Albert R. and Frances (Ward) Cafrelli, Jr. He was a boilermaker for Boilermakers Local #154. Richard had many friends and was very well known in the Ambridge community.
He is survived by his four children, Rachel Cafrelli of Aliquippa, Chelsea Cafrelli of Ambridge, Rich (Tracy) Cafrelli of Baden, and Chloe Cafrelli of Brandford, Conn.; five grandchildren, Jaida and Kelis Cafrelli, Giavanna and Brinnie Cafrelli, and Nakayla Lawson; aunt, Grace Ward of Ambridge; and former wife, Christine (Miller) Cafrelli of Ambridge.
Due to health and safety concerns of the current pandemic, there will no public visitation. A Celebration of Richard's life will be held at a future date.
Arrangements were entrusted to the JOHN SYKA FUNERAL HOME INC., 833 Kennedy Drive, Ambridge. Online condolences may be made at www.sykafuneralhome.com
.