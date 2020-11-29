Richard A. Goodwald
Rochester Township
Richard A. Goodwald, 88, Rochester Twp., passed away November 23, 2020, at his home.
Born October 5, 1932, in Rochester, he was the son of the late Herman F. and Mary E. Fusco Goodwald. He was a retired Conrail Railroad Employee of Conway. He was a member of St. Cecilia R.C. Parish, Rochester, where he served as an usher; a member of the TWU Local #2035; a life member of the Knights of Columbus, FR. James Reid Council; an U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean War and volunteered with McGuire Home, Daugherty Twp.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ella Mae (Stanko) Goodwald in 2017. Also preceded in death by a brother and sister-in-law, Clyde H. "Snookie" and Eolide Goodwald.
He is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Dr. Monica L. and Joel Ruckert, Chippewa, and one son, District Judge Dirk A. Goodwald, Esq., Beaver Falls; two grandsons, Richard Joel (R.J.) Ruckert, Chippewa, and Randy A. Goodwald, Beaver Falls; a beloved nephew, Eric D. Goodwald, Rochester and special friends, Ed Hermick, and Tony Mignanelli.
Per his wish, there was no visitation. A private Mass of Christian burial was held Saturday, November 28, 2020, at 10 a.m. at St. Cecilia R.C. Church, Rochester. A private interment took place at St Cecilia Cemetery.
Arrangements are being handled by the WILLIAM MURPHY FUNERAL HOME INC., 349 Adams St., Rochester, PA.
The family wishes contributions be made to The McGuire Home, 2119 Mercer Road, New Brighton, PA 15066 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.