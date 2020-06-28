Richard A. Janicki
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard A. Janicki

Formerly of Ambridge

Richard A. Janicki died April 12, 2020, in Texas, where he lived for the past 14 years.

He was born October 17, 1946, to parents Frances Joan and Walter Janicki who preceded him in death.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Barbara Fittante Janicki; one son, Anthony and wife Kathleen; and two wonderful grandchildren, Luke and Sara who he loved very much. He also survived by two brothers, William and wife Debby of Arizona and David of Florida.

He worked in steel and pipe industry for over 50 years, 32 years with US Steel.

Funeral services will be at a later date and will be private.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved