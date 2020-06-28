Richard A. Janicki



Formerly of Ambridge



Richard A. Janicki died April 12, 2020, in Texas, where he lived for the past 14 years.



He was born October 17, 1946, to parents Frances Joan and Walter Janicki who preceded him in death.



He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Barbara Fittante Janicki; one son, Anthony and wife Kathleen; and two wonderful grandchildren, Luke and Sara who he loved very much. He also survived by two brothers, William and wife Debby of Arizona and David of Florida.



He worked in steel and pipe industry for over 50 years, 32 years with US Steel.



Funeral services will be at a later date and will be private.



