Richard A. Opalinsky
Richard A. Opalinsky

Formerly of Beaver

Richard A. Opalinsky, 68, of Bradenton, Florida, formerly of Beaver, Pa., passed away, June 3, 2020, from an aggressive form of bile duct cancer.

Rich was born June 28, 1951, in East Liverpool, Ohio, but raised in Beaver, Pa. A 1970 graduate of Beaver Area High School, Rich started his career as a draftsman at Michael Baker Corporation and eventually became a registered architect and partner in BMK Architects in Sarasota, Fla. Rich retired from Harvard Jolly Architects in December 2019.

Rich leaves behind his wife, Robin Reed Opalinsky; three sons, Aaron (Leighann), Allen and Robbie; one daughter, Lauren; one brother, Eric; two sisters, Darlene (John) Martin, and Esther; and three grandchildren. Rich was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Bertha Opalinsky, and a brother, Frank.

Published in The Beaver County Times on Jul. 5, 2020.
