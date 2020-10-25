1/1
RICHARD A. SIMONI
Richard A. Simoni

Formerly of Aliquippa

Richard A. Simoni, 65, formerly of Aliquippa, died unexpectedly on October 9, 2020, in Indialantic, Fla.

Rick was born on October 20, 1954, son of the late Henry and Victoria Simoni. Rick attended Aliquippa High School and went on to graduate from Clarion University. He successfully spent the majority of his career self-employed as a sales, marketing and financial consultant in the auto industry. Rick was passionate about football, loved golfing, fishing, playing cards and spending time with those he loved.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Maria and Giovanni Tomei and Sam and Lena Simoni; his uncles, Cuppy Cappabianco, Poochie Zuccaro and Toad Pratchenko; his aunt, Mimi Zuccaro; godfather, Albert Scarsellone and a cousin, Tim Pratchenko.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Shirley Simoni; son, Justin Simoni; daughter, Pam Poore (Mark Poore); son, Scott Fisher (Sandy Fisher); grandchildren, Brittany, Brandon and Bryan Poore; a great grandson, Cooper Poore. brother, Bob Simoni; a niece, Angelina Simoni; Godmother, Rosalie Piccirilli; aunts, Carol Pratchenko and Muffy Cappabianco and many cousins.

Services were held Friday October 23, 2020, at Florida Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Rockledge, Florida.

Published in The Beaver County Times on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Ammen Family Cremation & Funeral Care
1001 S Hickory St
Melbourne, FL 32901
(321) 724-2222
