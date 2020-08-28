Richard Bruce Manwiller
Chippewa Township
Richard Bruce Manwiller, 73, of Chippewa Township and formerly of Reading, Pa., passed into eternal life on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, in his home.
Born December 4, 1946, in Reading, Pa., he was the son of the late Richard Frank and Mildred Elsie (Kerns) Manwiller. He earned a B.S. Degree in Mechanical Engineering from Penn State University, an MBA from the University of Pittsburgh and was a licensed Professional Engineer. He was a member of the Chippewa United Methodist Church, where he served on various committees and volunteered to operate the sound system for Sunday morning services. During his career as a Mechanical Engineer he worked for Mesta Machine, Crucible Steel, Tippins Inc., Italimpianti, and Zinc Corp of America. He was a member of the National Railway Historical Society and Beaver-Lawrence County Railway Historical Society in New Castle, Pa. His love of steam-powered locomotives led him to starting the Pacing Images business where he filmed videos of steam trains with his longtime friend, Mr. Joe Jack, and produced videos for retail.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, whom he married April 11, 1970, Donna J. (Stoner) Manwiller; two sons and daughters-in-law, Michael Bruce and Joy Manwiller, Heber City, Utah and David Stoner and Kelli Manwiller, Cedar Point, N.C.; four grandchildren, James, Nehemiah, Joseph, and Natalee; a sister, Sandra Weidman, Wyomissing, Pa. a brother, Barry and Cindy Manwiller, Temple, Pa.; five nieces and nephews, Linda (David) Hatfield, Steve Weidman, Philip (Kristi) Manwiller, Lisa (Donis) Waters and Tim (Shannon) Stump, and a cousin, Bob (Diane) Kerns.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Brian Manwiller.
Friends will be received Saturday from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. in the Chippewa United Methodist Church, 2545 Darlington Road, Beaver Falls, PA. Rev. Dr. Daniel Stinson will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Chippewa United Methodist Church, or to the Beaver-Lawrence Historical Railway Society, (BLRHS) Box 429, West Pittsburg, PA 16160.
Arrangements by HILL & KUNSELMAN FUNERAL HOME, www.hillandkunselman.com
, 3801 Fourth Ave., College Hill, Beaver Falls, PA 15010.