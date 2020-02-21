Home

Richard C. Smith Obituary
Richard C. Smith

Economy Borough

Richard C. Smith, 67, of Economy Borough, died Wednesday, February 19, 2020, in UPMC Montefiore Hospital.

Born June 29, 1952, in Sewickley, a son of the late Robert C. and Roberta Swain Smith, he was retired from the Steamfitters Local Union #449, and was a member of Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, Conway.

Surviving are his wife, Debbie (D'Atri) Smith; two sons and a daughter-in-law, Rich Smith and Jesse and Crystal Smith, all of Economy Borough; one daughter and son-in-law, Natalie and Brian Edwards, Ingram Borough; one granddaughter, Brooke Smith, Economy Borough; four brothers and sisters-in-law, Robert and Donna Smith, Alexandria, Va.; Jeff and Jeannie Smith, Economy Borough; Raymond and Pennie Smith, Virginia; and Jonathan and Misty Smith, Baden; one sister and brother-in-law, Lisa and Greg Peters, East New Market, Md.; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, James Patrick Smith, and a lifelong friend, R.J. Mlechick.

Friends will be received Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. in BOHN-MATICH FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1099 Maplewood Ave., Ambridge, where a service will be held Monday at 10 a.m. followed by Mass of Christian burial at 10:30 a.m. in Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church with Father Michael Roche officiating.

A private interment will take place at Good Samaritan Cemetery.


logo

Published in The Beaver County Times on Feb. 21, 2020
