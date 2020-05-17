|
|
Richard D.
Joseph
Aliquippa
Richard D. Joseph, 63, of Aliquippa, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020.
Born October 28, 1956, in Rochester, he is a son of Joe Joseph, of Center Twp., and the late Margaret (Polis) Joseph.
Surviving in addition to his parents, are a son, Ryan Joseph, of Mansfield, Ohio; a sister, Lisa Joseph, of Aliquippa and a brother, Chris (Rhonda) Joseph, of Center Twp.
A memorial service will be held Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 1 p.m., at Trails Ministry, 7th Ave, Beaver Falls, Pa. 15010.
Face masks are required.
Published in The Beaver County Times on May 17, 2020