1/
Richard E. Nelson Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard E.

Nelson Sr.

Chippewa Township

Richard E. Nelson, Sr., 82, of Chippewa Twp., formerly of Hollidaysburg, Pa., died Wednesday, November 25, 2020, in Heritage Valley-Beaver ICU.

Born February 26, 1938, in Altoona, he was the son of the late Paul J. and Madeleine Nelson. He retired from F. L. Smithe Machine Company after 35 years of service where he worked as a Sales Service Engineer. Richard was a former member of the Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament Church while in Altoona, and then St. Monica's Roman Catholic Church in Chippewa Twp. A former member of the PA National Guard, he was also a member of the Envelope Manufacturers Association and the American Kite Flyers Association.

He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Margaret (Bilka) Nelson; a daughter and a son-in-law, Frances Nelson Jackson and Dr. Timothy L. Jackson; and grandchildren, Nicole (Dakota) Faulkner, Megan Jackson, Brittany Jackson, Kristen Jackson and Ryan Jackson; a son, Richard E. Nelson, Jr. ; and grandchildren, Nicholas, Erin, and Shannon Nelson.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Nelson of Altoona, Pa.

The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to the intensive care doctors and ICU nurses at Heritage Valley-Beaver for their incredible care and compassion.

All services are private.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made in Richard's name to either St. Monica's Parish, 116 Thorndale Drive, Beaver Falls, PA 15010 or the Heritage Valley Health System Foundation, 1000 Dutch Ridge Road, Beaver, PA 15009.

Arrangements were handled by GABAUER-LUTTON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 117 Blackhawk Road, Chippewa Twp., www.gabauerfamilyfuneralhomes.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gabauer-Lutton Funeral Homes - Chippewa
117 Blackhawk Rd
Chippewa, PA 15010
(724) 846-4500
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gabauer-Lutton Funeral Homes - Chippewa

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved