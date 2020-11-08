Richard Earl Hicks



Formerly of Rochester



Richard Earl Hicks, 74, of Belton, SC, formerly of Rochester, PA, passed away September 7, 2020, in Hilton Head, S.C., surrounded by his two daughters.



He is the son of the late Earl E. Hicks and Mary Katherine Chabot Hicks. Richard is 1964 graduate of Rochester; served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War and is a retired employee of Nova Chemicals, Potter Twp.



Richard was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Daniel Oliver, Paris, Texas.



Richard is survived by two daughters, Suzanne and Lisa, and three grandchildren, all of Hilton Head, S.C.; former wife, Cheryl Saibena; two sisters, Annette Hicks Futato, Vanport, and K. Grace Hicks of Rochester, and wife, Neva of Beaver County.



Island Funeral Home of Hilton Head, S.C. made all the cremation arrangements for his daughters.



Annette and Grace want to extend a special thanks to Suzanne, Lisa and Cheryl for the wonderful care and sacrifice of taking care of our brother.



