RICHARD ERNEST MOREIRA
Richard Ernest Moreira

Formerly of Ohioville

Richard Ernest Moreira, 69, of Ferris, Texas, formerly of Ohioville, sadly and unexpectedly passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020.

Born March 24, 1951, in Rochester, he was a graduate of Western Beaver High School. Rick went on to serve in the U.S. Marine Corps, and worked with Encore Electric in Texas until his retirement. Rick was a loving and gentle soul and will be deeply missed forever.

Rick leaves behind his loving mother, Patricia Moreira Kalish; along with his beloved wife, Bonnie Moreira; daughter, Sherry McCray; step-children, Ronda Owen and J.R. Smith; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Rick is also survived by brothers, David (Kathy) Moreira, Greg (Chris) Moreira, and Doug (Marge) Moreira and his sister, Kathy Moreira (Stephen) James.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ralph Angelo Moreira, Sr.; brother, Ralph Angelo Moreira, Jr. and grandson, David Lee Smith.

Published in The Beaver County Times on Aug. 2, 2020.
