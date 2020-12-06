1/1
Richard "Richie" Gnarra Sr.
Industry

Formerly of Aliquippa

Richard "Richie" Gnarra, Sr., 67, of Industry, formerly of Aliquippa, passed away unexpectedly, Thursday, December 3, 2020, at Allegheny General Hospital.

Born January 25, 1953, in Aliquippa, he was a son of the late Frank Sr. and Rose (Betters) Gnarra.

Richie retired as a Mechanic II Foreman from PennDot, East Rochester, with 30 years of service. He was a spiritual man who attended St. Teresa of Calcutta Maronite Church.

Richie was a devoted life partner, father and pappy. He was a family man who loved everyone. An avid hunter, problem solver, and car enthusiast, he was a man who was there for everyone even if it meant breaking his own back to help.

He will be deeply missed and remembered forever by his family and friends.

Surviving are his life partner, Connie Kennedy, with whom he resided; his children, Bruce (Wendy) Tompson, Michele (Chris) Jackson, Mary Gnarra, and Richard Jr. (Farah) Gnarra; his stepchildren, Trever (Nicole) Kennedy, and Brandyn (Taryn) Kennedy; his grandchildren, Aaliyah Strozier, Gianna Jackson, C.J. Jackson, Dredyn Gnarra, Arianna Gnarra, Grayson Gnarra, Alyssa Tompson, Aaron Tompson, Ava Jackson, Andre Boyd, Austin Murgenovich, Jaxon Kennedy, and Ryahna Russo; a brother, Michael (Lois) Gnarra; niece, Kate Buck; an aunt, Joan Andrews; and a host of many loving cousins and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Frank Gnarra, Jr.; a grandson, Dakota Kennedy; his mother-in-law, Dorothy McGarrity; and brother-inlaw, Dan McGarrity.

Honoring his wishes, all services will be private.

Arrangements by TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2205 McMinn St., Aliquippa, www.tatalovichfuneralhome.com.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Dec. 6, 2020.
