J&J Spratt Funeral Home
1612 Third Ave
New Brighton, PA 15066
Richard J. "Dick" Hart

Richard J. "Dick" Hart Obituary
Richard J. 'Dick' Hart

New Brighton

Richard J. Hart, 83, of New Brighton, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020, at Heritage Valley, Beaver.

Born May 1, 1936, in Pittsburgh, Pa., he was the son of the late Francis and Marie (Redmond) Hart. He was retired from Westinghouse, Beaver. Dick and Linda enjoyed their retirement years at Pymatuning Lake where they had many years of enjoyment with family and friends. He served in the United States Navy from 1954 to 1958.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Linda; a daughter, Karen Fedorko; a son, John Hart; and a sister, Gerry Whitlach.

Surviving are his children, Bill (Rhonda) Hart, Hubert, N.C.; Kathy (Butch) Rombold, New Brighton; Tina (Greg) Roll, Monaca; and Ken (Paula) Hart, New Brighton; 19 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and their families.

The family would like to thank the nurses and doctors at Heritage Valley, Beaver for being there for Dad when we couldn't.

Arrangements by J&J SPRATT FUNERAL HOME, New Brighton, www.jjsprattfh.com.


Published in The Beaver County Times on Apr. 22, 2020
