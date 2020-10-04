Richard J. 'Dick' Rothe
Sewickley
Richard J. "Dick" Rothe, 77, of Sewickley, passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, in Heritage Valley, Sewickley.
He was born on May 25, 1943, in Cook County, Ill., to the late Lloyd and Winifred (Fritz) Rothe. He was a retired bus driver for the Allegheny County Port Authority and proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Glenfield.
Dick was an avid golfer, model train enthusiast and fisherman. His outgoing and friendly personality made it easy for him to strike up a conversation with anyone wherever he was.
He is survived by his loving wife, Patricia (Dina) Rothe; two daughters, Lora Rothe (Missy) of Sewickley, and Kristen ( Dr. Kevin) Bordeau of Sewickley; three stepsons, Chris (Cathy) Guthrie of Glendale, Ariz., Tim (Lori) Guthrie of Freedom, and Mark (Kathy) Guthrie of Baden; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a sister, Julia (Ken) Tulloch of New York, N.Y., and their children Anne and Jessica.
A private graveside service and burial took place Saturday, October 3, 2020, in Good Samaritan Cemetery, Bell Acres. Arrangements were entrusted to the JOHN SYKA FUNERAL HOME INC., 833 Kennedy Drive, Ambridge. Online condolences may be made at www.sykafuneralhome.com