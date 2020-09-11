Richard James RockFormerly ofCenter TownshipRichard James Rock, 75, formerly of Center Township, entered into eternal life September 9, 2020, surrounded by the love of his life and daughters. He fought a long and courageous battle with cancer.He was born August 2, 1945, in Aliquippa, Pa. He was the last surviving child of Joseph and Laura Steinbaugh Rock. Rich was the proud owner/operator of R & J Trucking. He later retired as the Public Works Foreman for Rochester Township. He served his community as a Volunteer Fireman for over 30 years with Center Township #3 Fire Department, once holding the position of captain. In his later years, he served as Fire Police. He was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Center Township, where he once served on council. He and his wife, Janice enjoyed over 20 years at their camp in Holiday Camplands, Andover, Ohio, recently making it their permanent residence, where they made lifelong friends.He was preceded in death by his parents and eleven siblings. Virginia, Laurabelle, Eleanor, Mary, Annabelle, Josephine, Joseph, Charlie, Jimmy, Lawrence and Melvin; his in-laws, Dave and Ruth Stewart, and his loving son-in-law, Robert Marshall.He is survived by his loving wife, Janice (Stewart) Rock, with whom we would have celebrated 51 years of marriage on September 13, 2020; his three loving daughters, Tammi Rock Marshall, Savannah, Ga., Traci Rock Hupp (Ed), Chippewa Township and Kristie Rock Miles (Brian Eldridge) Center Township; and two granddaughters he absolutely adored, Katelyn Miles, and Alexa Hupp. Anyone that knew Rich, knew he was a lover of all animals. Especially his two fur babies, Buffy Lynn and Lucky with whom he will be reunited, and his grand fur babies, Minny and Max. He was the Patriarch of the Rock Family and is survived by many nieces and nephews.Through his journey, our dad received wonderful medical care from Dr. Mitchell Pfeiffer, The Hillman Cancer Center and the Doctors and Nursing Staff at UPMC Horizon Greenville and New Castle. Especially the Doctors and staff at UPMC Horizon - Jameson for the wonderful care that was given to all of us. They made our Dad as comfortable as can be as he transitioned to his heavenly home.Friends will be received, Friday, September 11, 2020, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca 724-728-4000. His service will take place at the funeral home on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 11 a.m.Memorial contributions can be made to the Beaver County Humane Society.