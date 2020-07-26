1/
Richard Lee Miller
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Lee Miller

Beaver Falls

Richard Lee Miller, 81, of Beaver Falls, died on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in Good Samaritan Hospice, Beaver and went home to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Born June 14, 1939, he was the son of the late Albert Miller and Luella Rambo Miller. Through his 81 years of life, Richard lived life to the fullest surrounded by his numerous family and friends. During his leisure time, he enjoyed reading from his large fantasy book collection as well as watching movies.

Richard was preceded in death by his brother, William Miller and son, Paul Miller.

Richard is survived by his children, Kenneth Miller, Terry Miller, Carl Miller, Brenda Miklos, Lisa Contis and Michelle Walter; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; his brothers and sisters, Albert Miller, Marilyn Holbrook, Karen Mahovlic, Carol Zipko, Gary Miller, Judith Daman, Linda Frech, David Miller, Daniel Miller, and Thomas Miller; and many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.

A Celebration of Life service will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements were entrusted to GABAUER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1133 Penn Ave., New Brighton, www.gabauerfamilyfuneralhomes.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gabauer Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc
1133 Penn Ave
New Brighton, PA 15066
(724) 843-0300
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gabauer Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved