Richard Lee Rosensteel
Richard Lee Rosensteel

Center Township

Beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend, Richard Lee Rosensteel, age 78, of Center Township passed away suddenly at his home on Thursday, July 16, 2020.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Elizabeth, and their children, Amy, Jeff, and Leigh Ann. He enjoyed spending time with his family, which included his grandchildren, Amanda, Megan, Rachel, Danny, Lauren, Lindsey, and Andrew, and great-grandchildren, Brady, Lincoln, Nolan, and Camden.

When he wasn't working in his workshop at home, he was busy outdoors "putzing" in the yard. His grandchildren were blessed to have him as their "Pappy", teacher, mentor, and hero. He is sadly missed, but will always be in our hearts, and left us with many happy memories of him.

A Mass for family and friends will be held on Friday, July 24th, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Francis Cabrini Catholic Church in Aliquippa.

Arrangements are under the direction of the SAUL-GABAUER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 273 Route 68, Rochester (adjacent to Sylvania Hills Memorial Park Mausoleum). Online condolences may be shared at www.saul-gabauer.com




Published in The Beaver County Times on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Francis Cabrini Catholic Church
