Richard M. Fernandez

Richard M. Fernandez Obituary
Richard M. Fernandez

East Liverpool, Ohio

Richard M. Fernandez, 62, of East Liverpool, Ohio, formerly of Center Township, Pa., passed away on February 23, 2020, in his home.

Born June 9, 1957, in New York City, N.Y., Richard proudly served as a Staff Sergeant in the United States Air Force then was employed by US Airways as an air craft mechanic and inspector.

Richard was the son of late Emilio R. Fernandez and is survived by his mother, Diana Fernandez. He is also survived by his wife of 40 years, Patricia Fernandez; son, Daniel T. Fernandez; daughter, Diana M. Fernandez; two grandsons, Jameson and Conrad Fernandez; and one granddaughter, Jordyn Fernandez.

Friends and family are welcome to attend services at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies in Bridgeville, Pa., on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. where he will receive full military honors.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 3, 2020
