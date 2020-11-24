1/1
Richard P. Masciantonio
Richard P. Masciantonio

'The Village Smithy'

Aliquippa

Richard P. Masciantonio, age 92, died peacefully at his son Pete's home on November 21, 2020.

He joins in heaven his beloved wife of 48 years, Enis Buffalini; his brother and best friend, Joseph Masciantonio; dear sisters, Virginia Spennati and Vivian Costantino; and parents, Peter and Margaret Masciantonio.

Survived by five children and their spouses, Cathy and Mark Maxwell, Bethel Park; Cindy and Steve Almendarez, Center Twp.; Pastor Rick and Elizabeth Masciantonio, Rochester, Mass.; Carol and Bob Bobeck, Hopewell; and Pete and Linda Masciantonio, Aliquippa. Rich was the treasured Papa to 15 grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Also survived by cherished sister, Mary Jane Colonna, and a slew of nieces and nephews who enjoyed go-cart rides with their uncle Rich.

With his 8mm camera, Rich captured the joy and fun times in the "compound", and on warm summer nights in the backyard, screened the home movies for everyone to enjoy. Employed by J&L Steel Corp. in the "Boiler Shop", Rich worked as a welder until his retirement in 1983. He also owned and operated The Village Smithy in Aliquippa; his son Pete, and grandson Tony, continue the business. Rich was a true "Mr. Fix-It" who could always figure a way to make something work. A quick-witted and fun-loving guy, Rich was always ready with a funny and humorous quip. Rich enjoyed the company of others and making everyone laugh. He was a gentle soul and joy to be around. One of Rich's greatest gifts was his ability to get along with everybody, and his favorite saying was… You have to go along to get along. How we will miss this wonderful man! Special acknowledgement to Pete and Linda who took such loving care of Rich in his final years. The family would also like to thank Life Beaver, and caregivers Joyce, Debbie and Karen.

Friends will be received on Friday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. in DARROCH CREMATION AND FUNERAL TRIBUTES INC., 2640 Mill St., Aliquippa, www.darrochfuneralhome.com, where prayers will be offered on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m. in St. Titus Catholic Church. Due to COVID-19 guidance, face coverings are required in both the funeral home and the church.

Private interment will follow in Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery.

A rosary will be offered by the members of the St. Titus Holy Name Society on Friday at 1:30 p.m. in the funeral home.

Rich's son Rick, will eulogize his father on Friday at 8 p.m. in the funeral home.

The Beaver County Special Unit will conduct full military honors on Saturday at 10 a.m. at the funeral home.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Darroch Funeral Home
2640 Mill Street
Aliquippa, PA 15001
7243755571
