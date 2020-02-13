Home

More Obituaries for Richard Hrotic
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Paul "Rich" Hrotic

Richard Paul "Rich" Hrotic Obituary
Richard 'Rich' Paul Hrotic

Chippewa Township

Richard 'Rich' Paul Hrotic, 77, passed away peacefully on February 11, 2020, following a lengthy, courageous battle with Alzheimer's.

Rich was born November 9, 1942, to Paul and Margaret (Dancek) Hrotic. He was a lifelong resident of Beaver County. Rich graduated from New Brighton High School and went on to serve a 4-year term in the United States Air Force, stationed in Taiwan for a period. Following a 38-year career as a machinist with Westinghouse-Cutler Hammer Corporation, Rich retired to enjoy his family and many interests.

Known to many as a great golfer, Rich participated in numerous golf leagues and tournaments, and achieved a rare hole-in-one on two separate occasions. He enjoyed regional notoriety for playing in and winning tennis tournaments, running marathons and playing ice hockey for the Geritol Jets in a Beaver County Hockey League. He was also an avid fisherman. He was a longtime member of the Highland . Those who had the privilege to know Rich will remember him as a fun-loving and caring husband, father, and friend.

He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Bonnie L. (Paxton) Hrotic; son and daughter-in-law, Shawn Hrotic and Nikki Randall; granddaughter, Zoey Jane Hrotic; sister, Patricia A. (Hrotic) Kolumban; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Mark and Nanci (Paxton) Miller; several nieces and nephews; and many close friends.

Friends and family will be received on Friday, February 14, 2020, from 1 to 6 p.m. at the GABAUER-LUTTON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 117 Blackhawk Road, Chippewa Twp.


logo

Published in The Beaver County Times on Feb. 13, 2020
