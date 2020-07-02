1/
Richard R. Trill
1954 - 2020
Richard R. Trill

New Brighton

Richard R. Trill, 66, of New Brighton, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Beaver Elder Care, Hopewell.

Born March 28, 1954, in New Brighton, a son of the late Orie A. and Frances (Goodman) Trill. Rich was an accountant and had worked for the state as a case administrator. He was a former school board member for New Brighton Area School District.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Michelle A. (Trill) Ingles, May 10, 2009.

There will be no services.

Inurment will take place in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, New Brighton.

Arrangements by the J&J SPRATT FUNERAL HOME, 1612 Third Ave., New Brighton, www.jjsprattfh.com.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Jul. 2, 2020.
