Richard S. EvansGreene TownshipRichard S. Evans, 73, of Greene Twp., passed away Friday evening, July 17, 2020, after a brief illness. Born January 12, 1947, in Rochester, Pa., he was a son of the late Michael J. Sr. and Dorothy (Bartosh) Evans.A graduate of South Side High School class of 1964, he was drafted into the U.S. Army in September 1966. He served our country during the Vietnam conflict where he was wounded during combat by rocket fragments in Edape Nang Vietnam. He was honorably discharged as a Sergeant in November 1968 and was awarded the Purple Heart.He was employed by Westinghouse and Cutler Hammer retiring after 40 years of service.He is survived by his wife, Rose Marie (Andrews) Evans; his children, Michael (Amanda) Evans and Michelle (Ian) Donaldson; his grandchildren, Beatrix, Savannah, Emmitt and Noah; his brothers, Michael J. Jr. and Janet Evans and Joseph Evans; also surviving are two nieces, two nephews, three great-nieces and two great-nephews.As per his wishes, no viewing or services will be held and cremation will take place.Professional services provided by the MCCONNELL FUNERAL HOME, 447 Pine Street, Hookstown, PA 15050.