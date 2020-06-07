RICHARD T. SOSNOWSKI
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share RICHARD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard T.

SOSnowski

Brighton Township

Richard T. SOSnowski, 85, of Brighton Township, passed away Thursday June 4, 2020, in Cambridge Point, Brighton Township.

He was born January 27, 1935, in North East, Pa., the son of the late Edward and Doris King SOSnowski. Richard retired after 30 years as the Financial Officer for Penn State University. He was a member of Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church of Beaver, where he had served as an usher. He was an U.S. Army Veteran.

Surviving him are his wife, Mary Louise Kohlbecker SOSnowski; sons, Michael and Matthew; daughters, Michelle and Maureen; eight grandchildren, William, Brianna, Justin, Geoffrey, Kiera, Tyler, Emily and Benjamin; great-grandchild, Brooklyn and a brother, Donald SOSnowski. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Joseph and Raymond.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions the viewing will be private in the TODD FUNERAL HOME, 340 Third St., Beaver. A private Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Beaver by Father Robert Miller. Interment will follow in Beaver Cemetery. Electronic condolences may be shared at www.todd

funeralhome.net.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Todd Funeral Home, Inc
340 Third Street
Beaver, PA 15009
7247750674
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved