Richard T.
SOSnowski
Brighton Township
Richard T. SOSnowski, 85, of Brighton Township, passed away Thursday June 4, 2020, in Cambridge Point, Brighton Township.
He was born January 27, 1935, in North East, Pa., the son of the late Edward and Doris King SOSnowski. Richard retired after 30 years as the Financial Officer for Penn State University. He was a member of Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church of Beaver, where he had served as an usher. He was an U.S. Army Veteran.
Surviving him are his wife, Mary Louise Kohlbecker SOSnowski; sons, Michael and Matthew; daughters, Michelle and Maureen; eight grandchildren, William, Brianna, Justin, Geoffrey, Kiera, Tyler, Emily and Benjamin; great-grandchild, Brooklyn and a brother, Donald SOSnowski. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Joseph and Raymond.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions the viewing will be private in the TODD FUNERAL HOME, 340 Third St., Beaver. A private Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Beaver by Father Robert Miller. Interment will follow in Beaver Cemetery. Electronic condolences may be shared at www.todd
funeralhome.net.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Jun. 7, 2020.