RICHARD WAHL BENDER
Richard Wahl Bender

North Sewickley Township

Richard Wahl Bender, 85, of North Sewickley Twp., passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020, in Cambridge Village.

Richard was born October 1, 1934, in North Sewickley Twp., the son of the late Louis P. and Naomi E. (Goettman) Bender. He was an electrician with IBEW Local Union 712. Richard was a member of the Forties Forever Car Club and loved going to car cruises.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Judith L. (Long) Bender; son, Richard Stephen Bender; three brothers, John Bender, David (Joann) Bender and Walter Bender; two sisters, Winona "Sis" Snyder and Mary Bender.

The family would like to thank the staff of Cambridge Village and Heartland Hospice for the compassionate care given to Richard.

All services were private.

Private inurnment will be in Sylvania Hills Memorial Park.

Arrangements were handled by GABAUER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1133 Penn Ave., New Brighton, www.gabauefamilyfuneralhomes.com




Published in The Beaver County Times on Aug. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Gabauer Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc
1133 Penn Ave
New Brighton, PA 15066
(724) 843-0300
